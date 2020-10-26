WATCH: Allentown, Pennsylvania, Rally Chants, ‘God Bless Trump!’

A rally of Trump supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, added a new chant to the repertoire on Monday morning: “God bless Trump!”

The cheer began spontaneously after the president recounted how Democrats had surreptitiously removed “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance.

The omission occurred during a Muslim caucus event within the Democratic National Convention, though the party included the phrase “under God” in the televised, prime-time evening program.

Trump has told the story before, but this time the crowd used it as the basis for a pro-Trump chant.

Several weeks ago, crowds at Trump rallied began chanting “We love you!”, which has now become a staple (along with occasional recurrences of a 2016 favorite, “Lock her up!”, referring to former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton).

Trump’s reference to faith has been an important theme of this campaign on the home stretch. On Sunday, he tweeted a letter of support from prominent Orthodox Jewish rabbis thanking him for standing up for religious freedom during the coronavirus pandemic. Many Jewish institutions, particularly in New York, have been targeted by state and local authorities.

Trump spoke in Allentown as part of a swing through Pennsylvania, a state that both Republicans and Democrats consider crucial to the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump joked that the rallies for his rival, Joe Biden, struggle to fill the “circles” that the campaign provides to ensure “social distancing.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.