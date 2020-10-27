Donald Trump Does Laps with Presidential Limo at Wisconsin Racetrack

President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a campaign rally at a racetrack in Wisconsin and even took the presidential limousine for a couple of laps.

Riding in “The Beast,” Trump supporters cheered as the vehicle drove slowly around the track as “Rocket Man” by Elton John and “Losing my Religion” by REM played.

The bleachers at the race track were loaded with supporters as the president spoke from a stage set up facing the infield.

“I have never spoken where I had so many people behind me. I have a whole stadium,” Trump said after taking the stage.

The president spoke at the MotorSports Management Company in West Salem, Wisconsin, one of the few campaign rallies in 2020 not held at an airport location.

“Next week Wisconsin will answer the call of history,” he said. “Once again we had a great victory here, remember that four years ago?”

Trump rallied his supporters to vote, urging them to take a stand against former Vice President Joe Biden and the radical left.

“Four years ago, we had the most enthusiastic campaign anyone’s ever seen, probably more than ever was,” Trump said. “This campaign has more enthusiasm, more support than we had four years ago.”

The crowd responded by chanting, “Four more years!”