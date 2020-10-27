Melania Trump: ‘The American Spirit Is Stronger than this Virus’

First lady Melania Trump traveled to Pennsylvania Tuesday, where she touted President Donald Trump’s record in the White House and concluded that the “American spirit is stronger than the virus.”

“Since earlier this year, our country has felt the effects of a global pandemic,” the first lady said. “Like many of you, I have experienced the first-hand effects of COVID-19, not only as a patient but as a worried mother and a worried wife.”

First Lady Melania Trump: “We all know the American spirit is stronger than this virus” pic.twitter.com/J1axCdkDHA — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 27, 2020

“I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy,” Trump continued. “My family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time.”

Trump then stated that the virus is no challenge for the “American spirit.”

“We all know the American spirit is stronger than this virus,” Trump declared. “We have proven that we can and will overcome this unexpected challenge.”

“We are excited to have first lady Melania Trump on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to connect with voters in the Keystone State and share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 senior adviser for strategic communications, said in a statement to Fox News.