Texas Church Heroes: Biden’s Gun Agenda ‘Leaves Us Defenseless Against Criminals’

Stephen Willeford, who disrupted the mass murder in his small town's First Baptist Church in Texas, speaks to the crowd of pro gun demonstrators at the Virginia State Capitol Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
AP Photo/Steve Helber
AWR Hawkins

Jack Wilson and Stephen Willeford each used a gun to stop armed church attackers in Texas, and say Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s gun controls could have rendered them defenseless during the attacks.

Wilson used a handgun to sho0t and kill a church attacker in White Settlement, Texas, on December 29, 2019.

Video of Wilson shooting the attacker went viral:

Willeford used an AR-15 to stop a church attacker in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017.

Both Wilson and Willeford claim that the enactment of Biden’s gun control proposals would benefit criminals, putting law-abiding citizens at a disadvantage.

The NRA published a video in which Biden criticized Willeford’s use of an AR-15 to stop the attacker, saying, “The kind of gun being carried he shouldn’t be carrying.”

And in the video, Wilson claims Biden’s tax plan for certain firearm magazines will make the exercise of the Second Amendment cost prohibitive, saying, “He wants to make gun ownership only affordable to the elite.”

“Biden’s dream is to leave us all defenseless against criminals,” Wilson said.

Breitbart News reported that Biden’s gun policy includes a provision that could require Americans to sell back their so-called “high-capacity magazines” to the government, or be registered under the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA). The latter, unless there were some form of carve-out, could mandate that American gun owners pay a $200 federal tax for every high-capacity magazine they currently own.

