President Donald Trump warned Michigan voters Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden would step down, if elected, so that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would become president.

“If he gets elected, three weeks into his presidency, they’ll say, ‘Kamala are you ready? Let’s go,'” Trump said, referring to the radical left handlers that would control a Biden presidency.

The president referred to legislation introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) that would create a commission to evaluate the president for removal from office, using the authority of the 25th Amendment.

“That’s why they talk about the 25th Amendment right?” Trump asked.

The president spoke of Biden as a gateway for the left to get President Harris, who is considered much more liberal.

“Three weeks,” Trump predicted. “Three weeks and Joe’s shot. ‘Let’s go Kamala are you ready?’ Most liberal person in the Senate,” he said. “She makes [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-VT] look like a serious conservative.”

Trump said his supporters needed to come out strong on Election Day to prevent the presidential swap from happening.

“This will not be; we cannot let it happen; this will not be the first woman president,” he concluded.