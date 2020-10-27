A “party atmosphere” was evident in the line as Trump supporters waited for a MAGA rally in Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday.

Trump supporters have been lined up for hours ahead of the President’s MAGA event in Lansing, Michigan today! “It’s somewhat of a party atmosphere out here.” pic.twitter.com/uazWw02n5x — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

“It’s somewhat of a party atmosphere out here,” Fox 66 reporter Dave Bondy said early this morning, while it was still dark.

He later reported that “several thousand” people turned out to see the president:

Several thousand people are waiting to enter the president Donald Trump rally in Lansing, Michigan. #trumprally #lansingtrumprally pic.twitter.com/HgQ7oG9jh3 — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 27, 2020

Great Lakes News shared this photo with Breitbart News, showing the line of attendees disappearing in the distance amid near-freezing temperatures:

Will Steakin from ABC News showed another example of the huge turnout:

Massive line of supporters for President Trump’s Lansing, MI rally today: pic.twitter.com/VsvJf4VNek — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 27, 2020

Chris Gustafson, press secretary for the Michigan Trump campaign, posted another view:

Just a couple people showed up today in Lansing for President Trump… #MAGA pic.twitter.com/x8aiGBGSLp — Chris Gustafson (@chris_gustafson) October 27, 2020

Trump was scheduled to speak at 2:00 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence will appear in Flint on Wednesday.

