Watch: ‘Party Atmosphere’ Dominates Massive Trump Rally Line in Lansing, Michigan

Great Lakes News shared this photo with Breitbart News, showing the line of attendees disappearing in the distance amid near-freezing temperatures
Great Lakes News
Kyle Olson

A “party atmosphere” was evident in the line as Trump supporters waited for a MAGA rally in Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday.

“It’s somewhat of a party atmosphere out here,” Fox 66 reporter Dave Bondy said early this morning, while it was still dark.

He later reported that “several thousand” people turned out to see the president:

Great Lakes News shared this photo with Breitbart News, showing the line of attendees disappearing in the distance amid near-freezing temperatures:

Trump supporters line up in Lansing

Great Lakes News

Will Steakin from ABC News showed another example of the huge turnout:

Chris Gustafson, press secretary for the Michigan Trump campaign, posted another view:

Trump was scheduled to speak at 2:00 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence will appear in Flint on Wednesday.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.