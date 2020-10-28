President Donald Trump chuckled during his campaign rally in Arizona on Wednesday when a supporter shouted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should be sent to Mars.

The moment occurred as Trump promoted the restoration of the space program under his administration.

“America will land the first woman on the moon and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Mars,” Trump said. “Maybe we should make that a woman too.”

After a supporter in the crowd shouted, Trump pointed him out.

“He said, ‘Make it Nancy Pelosi,’ Trump said. “Who said that? That’s pretty good, I have to say. Stand up please. Look at this guy. That’s pretty good.”

“Are you a comedian professionally?” Trump added.

Trump then addressed the media.

“I didn’t say it. I’m just repeating it. You know?” Trump said.