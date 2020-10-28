More than 100 illegal aliens were arrested in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) latest sting, about 7-in-10 of which are convicted criminals or have pending criminal charges.

Between October 19 and October 23, ICE agents in Kansas, Ohio, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, and Texas arrested more than 100 illegal aliens who have been ordered deported. ICE officials said that more than 70 percent of those arrested had been convicted of crimes or had pending criminal charges against them.

“Every day, ICE officers protect our communities from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten public safety,” ICE official Tony Pham said in a statement. “These targeted enforcement actions highlight ICE’s vital role in keeping our communities safe.”

Some of those arrested by ICE include:

A 31-year-old citizen of Guatemala, Oct. 21, in Canton, Ohio. In August 2010, he was convicted, in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas in Canton, Ohio, of domestic violence. In April 2014, he was convicted, in the New Philadelphia Municipal Court in New Philadelphia, Ohio, of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is in ICE custody pending removal to Guatemala. A 35-year-old citizen of Mexico, Oct.19, in Wichita, Kansas. In October 2020, the Haysville, Kansas. Police Department arrested him for domestic violence and released him the same day. He is in ICE custody pending removal to Mexico. A 47-year-old citizen of Romania, Oct. 22, in Cambridge, Minnesota. In July 2009, he was convicted, in the Anoka County, Minnesota, District Court of domestic abuse. In October 2016, the Dodge County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office arrested him for 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats with reckless disregard. Following that arrest, ICE issued a detainer with the sheriff’s office, but he was released despite the detainer. In July 2017, he was convicted, in the Anoka County District Court of second-degree assault. He is in ICE custody pending removal to Romania. A 52-year-old citizen of Mexico, Oct. 22, in Auburn Hills, Michigan. In January 2007, he was convicted in the 50th District Court in Pontiac, Michigan, of domestic assault and battery. He is in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

For months now, ICE agents have ramped up interior immigration enforcement — specifically in sanctuary jurisdictions where local officials shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

ICE’s last sting, earlier this month, arrested more than 170 illegal aliens, including convicted sex offenders and those released by sanctuary jurisdictions. Two ICE stings last month netted the arrests of more than 425 illegal aliens set free by sanctuary jurisdictions. Some of those illegal aliens had been convicted of murder, child abuse, and rape.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.