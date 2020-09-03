The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has arrested more than 300 illegal aliens, including those convicted of child abuse and rape, in the sanctuary state of California.

Between July 13 and August 20, agents arrested more than 300 illegal aliens in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

ICE officials said nearly 30 percent of the arrests made were of criminal illegal aliens who had been previously freed by California’s sanctuary state policy that shields illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by refusing to turn them over to federal custody.

Los Angeles County, which recently implemented a permanent sanctuary policy, set free the most number of illegal aliens arrested last month.

ICE official Dave Marin said in a statement:

These arrests have a significant impact on victims, or potential victims, of these crimes — by focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against others, we were able to remove immediate threats from our communities, and in many cases, prevent future victimization.

Those arrested in the operation have been convicted or charged with assault, battery, burglary, child abuse, domestic violence, kidnapping, and sex crimes, including:

A 44-year-old citizen and national of Mexico arrested on July 31 in Corona, California. Convicted in Orange, California, of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse and willful cruelty to a child in March 2007; of battery of spouse on spouse in September 2008; and again, of driving without a license and hit and run in February 2013. This convicted criminal was ordered removed by an immigration judge in March 2013, removed by ERO, and unlawfully returned to the U.S., which is a federal crime. A 32-year-old citizen and national of Honduras arrested on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles. Convicted in Vista, California, of rape by force in October 2017. An immigration judge ordered him removed in January 2007; he was removed to Honduras, and unlawfully reentered the U.S., consequently committing a sexual offense. A 35-year-old citizen and national of Mexico arrested on Aug. 6 in Hemet, California. Convicted in Los Angeles, of sexual penetration with a foreign object of an unconscious victim in June 2013. ERO served the individual with a Notice to Appear, Form I-862, charging removability pursuant to section 237(a)(2)(A)(iii) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) as an alien convicted of an aggravated felony. A 25-year-old citizen and national of Mexico arrested on Aug. 7 in Newport Beach, California. Convicted in Los Angeles, of lewd or lascivious acts in December 2017 – suspect is a registered sex offender. ERO served the individual with a Notice to Appear, Form I-862, charging removability pursuant to section 237(a)(2)(A)(iii) of the INA as an alien convicted of an aggravated felony. A 23-year-old citizen and national of Guatemala arrested on Aug. 10 in El Monte, California. Convicted in Long Beach, California, of driving without a license in August 2016; and again, of kidnapping and corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant in June. ERO Los Angeles served the individual with a Notice of Intent to Issue a Final Administrative Removal Order, Form I-851, charging removability pursuant to section 101(a)(43)(A) of the INA as an aggravated felony for sexual abuse of a minor.

The arrests were part of a larger sting that netted more than 2,000 illegal aliens, including those convicted of murder, child sex crimes, kidnapping, identity theft, assault, and domestic violence.

Since October 2019, ICE agents have asked the seven California counties to turn over more than 25,000 criminal illegal aliens to their custody for arrest and deportation. Almost all are released into the general public thanks to the state’s sanctuary policy.

ICE officials have previously estimated that Los Angeles County, alone, releases roughly 100 criminal illegal aliens into the local community every day, as Breitbart News reported. In February, ICE officials accused San Diego County of hiding details on illegal aliens accused of child abuse, child sex abuse, domestic violence, and assault.

California is home to the largest illegal alien population, at least 2.2 million, in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.