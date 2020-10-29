The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that absentee ballots in the battleground state of Minnesota must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The ruling follows Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon extending the deadline allowing ballots received up to one week after Election Day would be accepted if postmarked on November 3.

“However well-intentioned and appropriate from a policy perspective in the context of a pandemic during a presidential election, it is not the province of a state executive official to re-write the state’s election code, at least as it pertains to selection of presidential electors,” reads the court order.

