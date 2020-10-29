Demand Justice, a far-left organization founded by former members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is calling for additional seats to be added to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in an effort to “restore balance.”

An ad put out by the organization, which has been criticized and questioned for its ties to leftwing billionaire George Soros, attempts to explain the group’s stance on “court reform.”

The ad, which was shared to YouTube and is titled “Court Reform Explained,” claims the seat currently held by Justice Neil Gorsuch was a “stolen seat” and claimed there were “credible sexual assault allegations” placed towards Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s official,” the narrator stated. “President Trump has appointed three Supreme Court justices. Stealing a seat from President Obama… rushing another during an election.”

The advertisement went on to claim that President Trump is attempting to turn the “Supreme Court into another arm of the Republican Party… threatening decades of progress on health care, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and more.”

“There’s only one way to fix it,” the narrator claimed. “To save our democracy, it’s time to talk about court reform. Reform means expanding the number of justices to restore legitimacy and balance to a court that’s been rigged by partisan efforts.”

The organization then launched into a legal conversation on whether additional justices could be appointed. It also concluded that the “illegitimate, far-right majority” on the Court was “installed through partisan schemes.”

“Our Supreme Court is broken,” the narrator concluded. “Democracy is teetering on the edge. Reform is the solution. We need it now.”

Demand Justice was founded after Clinton failed to defeat Trump in the 2016 presidential election. According to the organization’s website, co-founder and executive director Brian Fallon worked as the “Director of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Justice during the Obama administration” and served as National Press Secretary for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Christopher Kang, co-founder and chief counsel of the organization, “served in the White House for nearly seven years, as Deputy Counsel to President Obama and Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.”