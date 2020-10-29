Ten people were shot, two fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first of the two fatal shootings occurred at 6:05 a.m. “in the the 4500 block of South Racine Avenue.” That is where 23-year-old Luis D. Martinez was standing when a vehicle pulled up and armed, masked men jumped out and opened fire.

Martinez was shot multiple times and killed.

The second fatal shooting occurred at approximately “5:50 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Perry Avenue.” That is where 31-year-old Rapheal D. Edwards was shot multiple times, transported to a hospital, and pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was among those shot and wounded Wednesday. He was standing in an alley “in the 200 block of North Long Avenue” just after 11 a.m. when a black car pulled up and someone opened fire from inside the vehicle. The teenager was shot in the arm.

Breitbart News reported at least 24 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. The wounded included a three-year-old girl who was shot in the wrist.

Over 30 were shot, seven fatally, in Chicago the weekend of October 16-18, 2020, and 50 were shot, four fatally, the weekend of October 9-11.

The Chicago Tribune reports that more than 3,400 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2020, through October 19, 2020, with well over 600 of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

