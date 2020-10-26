At least 24 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that 14 people were shot, three fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone. One of those 14 was a three-year-old girl who was shot in the wrist Saturday afternoon, ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times noted.

The three-year-old was transported to a hospital in good condition.

By Monday morning, the total number of weekend shooting victims reached 24, with six fatalities, according to CBS 2.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred some time around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, when police discovered 47-year-old Roberto Morales Galindo facedown with multiple gunshot wounds. He was lying in the “1300 block of North Harding Avenue” and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The most recent fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when “a 25-year-old man was found unresponsive under the Pink Line Chicago Transit Authority train tracks in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue.” The man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Tribune reports over 3,400 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2020, through October 19, 2020, and that figure includes fatal and non-fatal shootings. The Tribune reports over 630 people were killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago between January 1, 2020, and October 18, 2020.

