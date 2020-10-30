Yet another brain freeze from Former Vice President Joe Biden went viral Friday — a clip from an October 24 rally speech in Dallas, Pennsylvania, where he bizarrely failed to read the phrase “true international pressure” from his teleprompter.

The disturbing moment, which went unnoticed until the Trump campaign isolated it on social media, came nearly ten minutes into Biden’s stump speech:

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize truaninonashufodopressure,” he shouted to an audience in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

“I’ll do what he’s unable to do. I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize true international pressure, isolate and punish China,” a transcript posted by CNN said.

Biden, who is approaching his 78th birthday, has run a tightly controlled campaign with long rests between his public appearances, seemingly to minimize the number of “brain freeze” moments that have plagued his third run for the presidency. However, as the final week of the race has forced him to conduct more campaign events, he has suffered more and more embarrassing episodes.

Earlier this week, Biden seemed to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush — or, in corporate media’s telling, with comedian George Lopez:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. "4 more years of George, uh, George…" pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh— gonna find ourselves in a position where, if, uh, Trump gets elected, uh, we’re gonna be, uh, we’re gonna be in a different world,” he said.

The Daily Mail reported Jill Biden muttered “Trump” under her breath in an apparent attempt to get Joe to correct himself.

Days later, he called Doug Emhoff, the husband of his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), “Kamala’s wife.”

