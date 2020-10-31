President Donald Trump played a Halloween themed campaign video on Saturday for his supporters at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The video features a young couple handing out candy to children on Halloween before someone in a “Creepy” Joe Biden mask shows up and demands candy.

“C’mon man, candy is for kids,” the man replies.

The person in the mask tears it off revealing that it is actually Kamala Harris who takes all of the Halloween candy and leaves.

“Know you you’re voting for,” the video warns. “Don’t get tricked.”

“Well that was quite interesting wasn’t it?” Trump said. “We can’t do that to our country.”