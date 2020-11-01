Donald Trump Invites Pastor Franklin Graham to Pray at North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump Sunday invited Pastor Franklin Graham up to the podium at his rally Sunday night in Hickory, North Carolina.

“Our Father and Our God, we pray for our president, protect him and his family, and protect our nation and we pray this in Jesus’s name. Amen,” Graham prayed.

Trump thanked the pastor for praying with him, noting that he came from “good genes.” Graham is the son of evangelist Billy Graham.

“Billy Graham, how good was Billy Graham, right?” Trump asked. “Nobody like Billy.”

In 2019, Graham said that his father voted for President Trump.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

The president recognized Graham as an “American hero” after the famous evangelist died in 2018.

“Billy’s unshakeable belief in the power of God’s word to transform hearts gave hope to all who listened to his simple message: ’God loves you.’” Trump wrote.