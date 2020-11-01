PHOTOS: Red Moon Rises as Trump Supporters Gather for Georgia Rally

Moolit Georgia red moon (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Brynn Anderson / Associated Press
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Rome, Georgia, for a rally Sunday afternoon and evening on the second-to-last day of campaigning before Election Day.

Trump supporters in Georgia (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Vernon Jones at Georgia Rally (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

State Rep. Vernon Jones walks through the crowd before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Air Force One (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Supporters cheer as Air Force One with President Donald Trump arrives at at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The rally was the fourth of five rallies the Trump campaign scheduled for Sunday, as it reprised its “seven-state Sunday” ramble from the 2016 campaign.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

