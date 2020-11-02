Maurice Davis, a lifelong Democrat and vice president of the Flint, Michigan city council, told Newsmax that the Republicans are the “party of getting it done.”

Davis has previously said that he will be voting for Trump on Tuesday.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat but I’m finding out now that a lot of people are frustrated with the Democrat movement … because the narrative, especially in the black community, is you’re not black unless you vote Democrat,” Davis told host Chris Salcedo.

“And finally people are waking up to seeing that the Republican Party is the party of getting it done,” he said. “And President Trump is an opportunity to make a change and a better way of life up in Michigan.”

Davis was asked about this moment when Biden told Charlemagne Tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

.@JoeBiden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." @cthagod: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community." @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

Davis said that exchange was met with “frustration.”

“The Biden campaign has no enthusiasm. But now, even in a black community, they’re having a discussion about President Trump winning this election. And they know it’s going to be a wave coming on Tuesday. A red wave is coming,” he said.

Davis first made headlines in mid-October when when he praised Trump in a local interview.

“I really like Trump’s attitude,” he told No BS News Hour with Charlie LeDuff.

“I’m tired of being the tail. I want to be the head,” the professional bluesman said, wearing an NRA hat. “Give me somebody who’s going to do something for me.”

When asked how long black people have to wait to get results from the Democrat Party and how long they have to protest, Davis responded, “It’s 2020, and we’re still marching? Come on, now!”

“Why vote for people who ain’t going to do nothing for us?” Davis said.

Hillary Clinton won the city of Flint with 86 percent of the vote in 2016.

