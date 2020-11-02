Rapper Lil’ Pump Joins Donald Trump on Stage at Final Rally

President Donald Trump welcomed rapper Lil’ Pump on the stage of his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The president mistakenly introduced the rapper as “Lil’ Pimp” but corrected himself.

“Speaking of sound, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Lil’ Pimp … How’s it going, you want to say something? C’mon. Lil’ Pump, C’mon up here,” Trump said.

The rapper went on stage with Trump and addressed the crowd wearing a MAGA hat.

“I come here to say Mr. President I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country, you brought the troops home, and you’re doing the right thing,” he said. “MAGA 202020 don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe AT ALL!”

Lil’ Pump (born Gazzy Garcia) became famous with the song “Gucci Gang” in 2017 and has collaborated with rappers Kanye West and Lil’ Wayne, both of who have previously signaled their support for Trump.

After a series of comments supporting the president, he posted a photo of himself and a Trump flag on Instagram to his over 17 million followers.