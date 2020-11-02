Rapper Lil Pump Poses with Massive Trump Flag: ‘MAGA 2020’

Rapper Lil Pump is making no secret of his desire for a Donald Trump victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, posting a photo of himself on Instagram with a massive “Make America Great Again” flag.

“MAGA 202020,” the rapper wrote to 17.2 million Instagram followers, accompanied by a picture of himself in a “Trump 2020” cap and four scantily clad women holding up the banner.

View this post on Instagram MAGA 202020 A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on Nov 2, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

It is not the first time that the rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has posted about the president on his social media.

Over the past week, he has uploaded a photoshopped image of himself meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

View this post on Instagram THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020 A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT

On Sunday the 20-year-old, who is of Colombian heritage, also attended a Trump rally in Miami where the president is hoping that anti-socialist sentiment within the Hispanic community will help him carry the crucial swing state.

Star rapper Lil Pump was front and center Sunday night at Donald Trump's rally in Florida. Pump has become one of Trump's most vocal supporters, and infamously said "F**k Sleepy Joe" a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/RUXI2VDwMt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2020

Last week, he even declared his intention to move to Colombia if Trump is not re-elected. “If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the fuck out of here!” he said in a video posted to his Instagram stories. “Nigga, I’m going to Colombia. Fuck it!”

In his original endorsement of the president, the rapper cited higher tax rates as one of the reasons he does not support Joe Biden. “All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch” he said in another Instagram video. “Fuck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch ass nigga. Fuck sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 bitch,” he said in the video endorsement.

***Language Watning***

Lil Pump is far from the only rapper to actively support Trump’s re-election. Fellow hip-hop artists Lil Wayne and 50 Cent have both endorsed his campaign while Kanye West famously spoke of his admiration for the president before deciding to launch an unlikely run for the presidency himself.

