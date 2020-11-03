Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) prevailed in the race for his U.S. Senate seat, despite a much-hyped challenge from Democratic National Committee associate chairman Jaime Harrison.

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that President Trump will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina.

Fox can also project that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will win reelection by defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 4, 2020

Graham easily won reelection to his fourth term, with more than 54 percent of the vote versus 44.4 percent for Harrison, with 39 percent of the vote reported, according to the New York Times‘ tallies.

Nevertheless, it was a tough fight. Polls had shown them neck and neck, and the contest between Graham and Harrison was South Carolina’s most expensive Senate race.

Harrison, who previously chaired the state’s Democratic Party and worked as a lobbyist, was a fundraising powerhouse.

President Donald Trump was also easily reelected in the state of South Carolina.

Graham maintained his support for Trump throughout his race, and was likely bolstered by his successful ushering through 0f the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Graham forged ahead with Barrett’s confirmation despite strong opposition from Democ. He was attacked for going forward with Barrett’s confirmation ahead of an election and for holding hearings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if the confirmation was an asset in the final stretch of his race, he responded, ““How do you say yes? Yes,” according to The Hill. “I feel good about it,” he added.

Graham has also in recent weeks released documents related to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the FBI’s probe of the Trump campaign in 2016, known as Crossfire Hurricane.

Earlier Tuesday, Graham announced he was holding a hearing with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Inbox, 5pm, Election Night 2020: Lindsey Graham notices a hearing for next week with Andrew McCabe. pic.twitter.com/fu3xupNqDk — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 3, 2020

Graham also plans to call in the heads of Big Tech firms after the suppression of a string of unflattering stories on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

