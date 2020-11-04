Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf: ‘Still over 1 Million Ballots to Count’

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) is pledging to count all outstanding mail-in ballots before Pennsylvania certifies a winner in this year’s presidential contest.

Wolf, who has publicly endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, took to social media early Wednesday, saying the race is too close to call.

“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania,” the governor wrote on social media. “I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Wolf’s message came shortly after President Donald Trump, who is currently leading in Pennsylvania with more than three-fourths of the vote tallied, delivered a defiant speech at the White House. In his remarks, Trump suggested electoral irregularities were taking place in a series of states, including Pennsylvania.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, before claiming that additional steps would be needed to “ensure the integrity” of the vote.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” the president said. “So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

As of early Wednesday, Trump had amassed a lead of more than 600,000 votes in the Keystone State. Although the president’s position looked good electorally, it remains unclear who will carry Pennsylvania after the large number of outstanding absentee and vote-by-mail ballots that have yet to be counted.

In addition to whatever ballots have come in on Election Day, Pennsylvania poll workers will be able to count mail-in ballots that arrive in the next three days — even if there is not a clear postmark and even if the signature on the ballot does not match voter rolls.