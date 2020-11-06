Iran: ‘Western Hegemony’ Is over as U.S. No Longer ‘Controls World’

The U.S. government no longer “controls what’s happening in the world,” the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday, hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani predicted the next administration in Washington would “surrender” to the Islamic Republic and revert to the nuclear deal.

Referring to Donald Trump as “the gentleman in the White House,” Rouhani said the president “ruthlessly increased sanctions” on Tehran, essentially declaring “economic war” while the country battled against the COVID-19 crisis.

“They [the U.S.] did not adhere to any principles: neither human-rights principles nor international law,” Rouhani said, as Breitbart News reported.

“At the same time, I am confident that the Iranian nation will eventually win. It does not matter what the outcome of the U.S. election is tonight or tomorrow, and whose power is in anyone’s hands.”

“There is no doubt that the future U.S. administration will succumb to the will of the Iranian people,” he added.

“They have no choice but to surrender to the law, order and pressure of public opinion and to the patience and resistance of this great nation,” he said.

Speaking during a visit to Venezuela, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the era of “Western hegemony had ended.”

He added that the U.S. had lost the right to “show other countries how to protect citizens’ rights,” the Reuters news wire reported.

“Today, the United States and its allies can’t control what’s happening in the world. They’ve lost control,” Zarif told a forum in Caracas, alongside his authoritarian Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.