Chuck Schumer Removes Mask to Celebrate with Biden Supporters in the Streets

Schumer Removes Mask to Sing Nah Nah Nah
Twitter/@thehill
Hannah Bleau

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) removed his mask to celebrate with a crowd of Biden supporters in New York City, seemingly tossing all concerns for the Chinese coronavirus aside in a city that was once considered a hotspot of the virus.

Video shows a maskless Schumer triumphantly holding a Biden-Harris sign in the middle of a crowd in the Big Apple as he and the crowd celebrate what they believe is President Trump’s defeat.

“Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida! We don’t want him in New York anymore,” he said, throwing his hand in the air as the crowd cheered:

Another clip shows the minority leader throwing his coronavirus concerns aside, lowering his mask to sing with the exuberant crowd:

Another clip shows a maskless Schumer telling a crowd, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world!”

Schumer’s maskless moments of jubilation follow months of criticizing President Trump and his supporters for, supposedly, not taking the Wuhan virus seriously:

Schumer is hardly the only leftist to violate the consistent progressive calls for mask mandates and proper social distancing. Pro-Biden crowds have flocked to major cities in celebration, completely ignoring social distancing guidance touted by their Democrat leaders of choice– the same Democrat leaders who criticized Trump for holding outdoor campaign rallies, or what they referred to as “super spreader” events:

“Weird how ‘social distancing’ doesn’t matter anymore,” the House GOP observed:

“And suddenly people gathering in large crowds and not social distancing is no longer considered irresponsible by the media,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) remarked:

