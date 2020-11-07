Kamala Harris Thanks Those Who ‘Protected the Integrity of our Democracy’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) thanked campaign staff and election officials for having “protected the integrity of our democracy” in a victory speech on Saturday night.

Harris, who is Joe Biden’s running mate, has maintained for years that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and claimed as recently as September that Russia could prevent Democrats from winning in 2020.

But after a presumed win, Harris declared that the “integrity” of the election was sound:

To our campaign staff and volunteers, this extraordinary team: Thank you for bringing more people than ever before into the democratic process. [Cheers, honks] And for making this victory possible. To the poll workers and election officials across our country who have worked tirelessly to make sure every vote is counted, our nation owes you a debt of gratitude. [Cheers] You have protected the integrity of our democracy.

If the Biden/Harris win is confirmed, after recounts and lawsuits, she will become the first woman and the first black American elected to the nation’s second-highest office.

The Trump campaign is pursuing its legal option, demanding recounts in closely contested states and demanding a review of the vote count in states where allegations of fraud have been made.

President Trump has not conceded the election and has said that he would be the winner if all “legal” ballots were counted.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.