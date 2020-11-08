More than three dozen House Republicans, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), penned a letter Friday to Attorney General William Barr asking him what he is doing to ensure the integrity of the 2020 presidential election amid allegations of irregularities.

“While each state runs its own election process, the United States Department of Justice is ultimately responsible for the integrity of federal elections. The American people must have the utmost confidence that the outcome of the presidential election is legitimate,” the letter said.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a staunch Trump administration ally, tweeted about the letter on Saturday:

I’ve joined 38 of my colleagues in writing a letter to AG Bill Barr requesting he investigate claims of voter fraud and make sure only all legal votes are counted in this election. The American people need to have confidence that the outcome of this election is legitimate!!

The lawmakers said it was time for Barr to use the resources of the Justice Department to make sure the election and vote counting process is conducted in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law.

“It is also important that the process be completely transparent, so that the American people will have full confidence in the result,” they said.

They said the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Voting Section’s responsibility is to ensure voters have access to a ballot box and that no one’s vote is devalued by any means of voter fraud.

They also said the U.S. Marshals Service is also available to ensure that judicial orders are carried out.

“When it comes to a federal election, it should not matter whether those judicial orders come from a state or federal court. For example, if a state court orders that observers can watch ballot counting in a federal election, no local election official should be able to defy that order,” they wrote.

They asked for Barr to immediately respond to the following questions:

What are you doing to ensure the integrity of the voting and counting process right now? Will you commit to using all the resources at your disposal to ensure that only legal votes are being counted and being

counted in a fully transparent manner immediately?

The letter was also signed by:

Reps. Michael Cloud; W. Gregory Steube; Bob Gibbs; Bill Posey; Ralph Norman; H. Morgan Griffith; Jeff Duncan; Ted Budd; Mark Green; Andy Harris, M.D.; Scott DesJarlais; Dan Bishop; Jody Hice; Mike Kelly; Randy K. Weber; Brian Babin; Chip Roy; Robert E. Latta; Ben Cline; James Comer; Guy Reschenthaler; Warren Davidson; Scott Perry; Rick Allen; Roger Marshall, M.D.; Doug LaMalfa; Bill Flores; Bill Johnson; K. Michael Conaway; Kevin Hern; Glen Grothman; Tom Emmer; John Joyce; John W. Rose; Lance Gooden; Jodey Arrington; and Dan Crenshaw.

