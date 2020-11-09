Michelle Obama: Reach Out to Trump Voters Who Chose ‘Lies, Hate, Chaos, and Division’

Joel B. Pollak

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted Saturday that Democrats should reach out to Trump voters even though they supported “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

Her message underscored the difficulties Americans will have coming together after a bruising presidential campaign — as well as the Obamas’ own unique brand of divisiveness and condescension.

In 2016, Michelle Obama famously told Democrats at their convention in Philadelphia: “When they go low, we go high.”

