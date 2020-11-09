Progressive feminist and author Naomi Wolf expressed regret over her vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Sunday evening, saying that she would have never voted for him if she knew he was open to lockdowns as a strategy to contain the coronavirus.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him.

Her epiphany seemed to come after reading Biden’s plan to beat the coronavirus published recently on the transition website.

The plan noted that there could be schools, business, bars, restaurants, and other spaces closed along with “stay-at-home restrictions”:

Social distancing is not a light switch. It is a dial. President-elect Biden will direct the CDC to provide specific evidence-based guidance for how to turn the dial up or down relative to the level of risk and degree of viral spread in a community, including when to open or close certain businesses, bars, restaurants, and other spaces; when to open or close schools, and what steps they need to take to make classrooms and facilities safe; appropriate restrictions on size of gatherings; when to issue stay-at-home restrictions.

Wolf also tweeted that Biden “should have disclosed plans” to “hand all Americans’ COVID data to Big Tech — thus giving them control of opening, closing economy forever — BEFORE he got my vote.”

She also tweeted an article about an Oxford epidemiologist who is being harassed, smeared, and silenced for warning lockdowns are harming public health.

It is not clear if Wolf actually did not know Biden’s openness to lockdowns, or if she held back her criticism until after the election.

Biden expressed support for lockdowns as early as March.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden said during a CNN town hall that if he were president, he would recommend that every governor lock down their state.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Would you go the route that Bill Gates is recommending, which essentially is, would you recommend to governors at every state to essentially lock down in order — for a period of several weeks?”

“For the time being, I would, yes,” Biden responded.

He called a two-week lockdown a “small price to pay.”

“Two weeks in what is going to be a long fight to deal with this, is a small price to pay. Especially since you can compensate people for the lost time now that, in fact, the legislation has been passed by the Congress,” he added.

