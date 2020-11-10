Joe Biden Appears to Refer to Speaker Nancy Pelosi as ‘Minority Leader’

Former Vice President Joe Biden apparently referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the “Minority Leader in the House” at a press conference Tuesday.

A reporter asked Biden if he would coordinate with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) throughout President Donald Trump’s remaining months in office to get coronavirus relief to American small businesses and individuals.

“I have spoken to the leader and spoken to the minority leader in the house, and one of the urgent things that need be done is people need relief right now,” Biden replied.

Pelosi is the Speaker of the House, not the Minority Leader. The House Minority Leader is Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.)

“We’ve been talking and they know my views and I support what they’re doing,” Biden said, apparently referring to conversations with Democrats.

McCarthy’s office told Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers that he had not spoken to Biden since the election. Biden said during his press conference that he had not spoken to “Mitch,” referring to McConnell.

Biden said that he hoped that Trump had the “sensitivity and the knowledge” to agree to some coronavirus relief.

The former vice president later referred to his expectation “Speaker of the House as well as the Minority Leader” to work through their priorities.