Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, Democrat New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lynn Lujan Grisham has issued a stay-at-home order and demanded nonessential businesses close for 14 days.

According to Grisham, a two-week shutdown, set to begin on November 16, will attempt to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

“We are in a life-or-death situation, and if we don’t act right now, we cannot preserve the lives, we can’t keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current health care system and infrastructure,” Grisham said.

Non-essential businesses include hair salons, gyms, and spas. During the 14 day shutdown, indoor dining will also be suspended. Restaurants in the state will be allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery.

The order also limits churches and other houses of worship to 25 percent occupancy and closes indoor malls.

Grisham also stated that after the 14-day shutdown of non-essential businesses concludes, the state will transition to a three-tiered county-by-county basis on which businesses will be allowed to open.

Major cities around the country which have seen a spike in coronavirus cases have insisted that residents of cities or states cancel their holiday plans and stay at home.

Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory on Thursday and called on residents of the city to cancel their “traditional” Thanksgiving plans in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lightfoot’s announcement was shared in a tweet, which explained her demands for Chicagoans.

“A Stay-at-Home Advisory for Chicago will go into effect on Monday, November 16th at 6:00am,” Lightfoot wrote, adding that residents should “stay home unless for essential reasons, stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with, avoid non-essential travel,” and “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans.”