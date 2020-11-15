Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced Sunday that “more than 600,000 Georgians have requested their mail ballots” for the Senate runoff elections on January 5, urging her followers to support the Democrat candidates.

“More than 600,000 Georgians have requested their mail ballots for the January 5 runoff elections,” Abrams wrote in a tweet Sunday morning. “Help elect @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff to the U.S. Senate by requesting your ballot today.”

BREAKING: More than 600,000 Georgians have requested their mail ballots for the January 5 runoff elections. Help elect @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff to the U.S. Senate by requesting your ballot today ➡️ https://t.co/xCyh7BhY3o. Happy voting and let’s get it done… again. #gapol pic.twitter.com/G65qB8NMpg — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 15, 2020

“Happy voting and let’s get it done… again,” Abrams added.

Included in Abrams’s tweet was a link at which Georgia residents can request a mail-in ballot for the runoff elections between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and her Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock, and another between Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and his Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff.

Earlier this month, it was reported that those two Senate races in the Peach State could be some of the most expensive in history. One estimate said the spending could go beyond $200 million.

Last week, Abrams reached out to “Georgia students” who were registered in an attempt to have them request their mail ballot before the runoff election.

As Abrams is rallying Democrats ahead of the runoff elections, both Perdue and Loeffler continue to raise substantial amounts of money for their campaigns.

A November 12 report from the Wall Street Journal found that the two Republican candidates in Georgia had raised more than $32 million in a matter of six days after the National Republican Senatorial Committee combined with their campaigns.

With questions surrounding the integrity of this year’s presidential election in Georgia, both Loeffler and Perdue have called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign over his handling of voting measures.