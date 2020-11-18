Kayleigh McEnany Knocks ‘Orwellian’ Coronavirus Thanksgiving Bans

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Wednesday the growing number of “Orwellian” coronavirus bans surrounding Thanksgiving.

“I think a lot of the guidelines that you are seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany said in an interview with Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning, referring to George Orwell’s warnings of a totalitarian state in his work 1984.

McEnany specifically called out Oregon Governor Kate Brown for threatening individuals hosting more than six people in their homes over Thanksgiving that they could face up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,250 if they disobeyed coronavirus restrictions.

Will you be obeying the Biden protocols for Thanksgiving dinner with your family? https://t.co/bbFJrRChTk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 17, 2020

“That’s not the American way, we don’t lose our freedom in this country,” she said. “We make responsible health decisions as individuals.”

McEnany warned Democrat governors and mayors that they faced an exodus from their cities if they continued to take away American rights and freedoms during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The American people are a freedom-loving people,” she said. “We can make good decisions, we can wash our hands, wear a mask, socially distance, we can also decide in our personal domicile, our own home, whether we can have our family members present. That is the American way that is freedom.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer / Facebook