Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has declined to investigate the funding sources of the “thugs” accused of attacking him after President Donald Trump’s 2020 White House nomination acceptance ceremony in August.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital.”

In August 28 footage shared to social media, Paul and his wife Kelley are seen being escorted by police as angry protesters scream “say her name” and “Breonna Taylor.”

The senator tweeted following the incident: “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

Days later, D.C. police arrested an Orlando, Florida, man who allegedly assaulted a police officer near Paul as he was mobbed by protesters.

In a recent interview with the Fox News Channel, Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, recounted the fear they experienced on the evening they were accosted.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Ms. Paul said. “I have never experienced anything like that in my life. I hope no one else ever has to. We felt completely powerless. Before some of the video, that I think you have shown, where the police with the bikes were kind of creating a moving barricade for us. In the minutes before the police with the bikes showed up, we were completely encircled and surrounded, pressed up against two cops who — we were surrounded by people who were screaming in our faces, yelling that they were going to F us up, screaming, ‘Say her name.’”