Armed Robber Killed by Restaurant Customer with Carry Permit

An alleged armed robber was shot and killed by a restaurant customer with a concealed permit Sunday night in Philadelphia.

6 ABC reports the alleged robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a Wingstop that was open for take-out only.

Fox 29 reports police say the robbery suspect came into the restaurant, walked behind the counter, displayed a gun, and “asked for all the money.”

A customer with the concealed carry permit then entered the restaurant and was confronted by the robber, who demanded he hand over his cell phone. The customer reached but drew a gun instead of a phone, and shot the suspect in the neck.

Latest Philadelphia homicide “likely to be very quickly ruled justifiable” @phillypolice tell FOX29 News. 53 yr old armed robber with prior arrests was in mid-hold up of WINGSTOP on Cottman Ave past 10pm & was shot&killed by customer with concealed carry permit @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1ZkZQXGVgE — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) November 30, 2020

Police describe the concealed permit holder as being a male in his 20s.

The robbery suspect, who was 53-years-old, died at the scene.

