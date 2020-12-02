New York Times photographer Doug Mills confronted Kayleigh McEnany’s husband Sean Gilmartin on Wednesday for not wearing a mask during a press briefing.

According to the White House pool report, Mills was not aware of Gilmartin’s identity when he approached him and reminded him that masks were required in the White House press areas.

A White House staffer who was with Gilmartin replied to Mills, “Kayleigh’s husband?”

Mills pointed out that the mask rules in the press area applied to Gilmartin and everyone.

Gilmartin did not comply with the mask mandate after the exchange, but ultimately exited the briefing room after it was over.

Despite some initial reporting that Gilmartin shouted, “You crushed it Kayleigh” at the end of the briefing, that comment was attributed to a reporter present in the briefing from First Class Fatherhood.

Gilmartin is a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and previously appeared with McEnany and his infant daughter at a campaign rally in Florida.