White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and her husband, Sean Gilmartin, and baby daughter joined President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Tampa on Tuesday.

“Her husband happens to be a major league baseball player,” Trump said. “You know, who I’m talking about. He’s a handsome guy, but she’s far more beautiful.”

Gilmartin is a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

“He’s on Tampa Bay. So he’s right now a little depressed,” Trump said, referring to the team losing the World Series on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if he’s here or not, but if he is, I want to talk to him say, ‘You did a great job.'”

Trump played a highlight video montage of McEnany’s greatest hits defending the president and attacking former Vice President Joe Biden and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on television.

McEnany took the stage with Gilmartin who was holding their baby daughter. Gilmartin was wearing a t-shirt with his wife’s face on it with the word “FACTS.” (The shirt appeared to be a parody of the Obama “HOPE” poster.)

“I mean who’s going to say it better than Kayleigh?” Trump said. “I want to congratulate you. This is a great looking couple … and that’s a beautiful baby, thank you very much.”