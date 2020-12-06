Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) excoriated Georgia Senate Democrat Raphael Warnock during a debate on Sunday for attempting to justify his statement that Americans cannot serve God and the military at the same time.

Loeffler attacked Warnock on Sunday for citing the Bible to justify his argument that Americans cannot serve God and the military.

Warnock has received strong condemnation from Georgia veterans after reports resurfaced a sermon in 2011 in which Warnock said that Americans could not serve God and the military simultaneously.

“America, nobody, can serve God and the military,” Warnock said at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and Mammon at the same time.”

In response, Warnock called Loeffler’s attack a “cynical political argument” that turns people off from politics. He also called it a “cheap political point.”

Loeffler said that the Bible’s Matthew chapter does not justify attacking America’s military.

The verse Warnock used to justify his comments is, “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.”



Loeffler said:

You know, I’m a Christian, I’m a person of deep faith. I don’t need a lecture from someone who has used the Bible to justify attacking our military. That is not is not in Matthew, it does not say you cannot serve God and the military. But he has also used the Bible to justify abortion.

“I cannot stand by and let Georgians not know who my opponent is and how radical his views are and how he would fundamentally change our country. He’s out of step with Georgia’s values,” Loeffler added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.