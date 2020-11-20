Fifty Georgia veterans slammed Georgia Senate Democrat Raphael Warnock on Thursday, charging that his anti-military commentary was “despicable” and “flat-out wrong.”

Veterans spoke out against Warnock’s anti-military commentary on Friday; the Georgia Democrat said during a sermon in 2011 that Americans could not serve God and the military at the same time.

“America, nobody, can serve God and the military,” Warnock said in a 2011 sermon at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and Mammon at the same time.”

The veterans charged that Warnock should build up communities rather than condemn and demean America’s military.

The veterans said in a joint statement:

Raphael Warnock’s comments about military men and women are despicable and flat-out wrong. Here in Georgia, true leaders recognize the service and sacrifice of all who have courageously defended our nation’s freedom. It’s sad to see Raphael Warnock is more interested in insulting and condemning our military than in building communities that support and protect them. We stand together in calling on Raphael Warnock to drop out immediately, and we remain grateful to those who honor our fellow men and women in uniform – and our Creator. Warnock hopes to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) during the Georgia Senate runoff in January.

Many conservative and military veterans quickly came out against Warnock’s commentary.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Wednesday, “Raphael Warnock’s radical, anti-American views are disqualifying. He should withdraw from the #GASen.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote on Tuesday, “This is an insult to everyone who served. Raphael Warnock should withdraw.”

“Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said, ‘You cannot serve God and the military’ at the same time,’” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote on Wednesday. “These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small-dollar donor base believe.”

@ReverendWarnock : ‘nobody can serve God and the military.’ This is a disgrace. Every Senate Democrat should be asked whether they agree with Warnock. Every. Single. One,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote.

@ReverendWarnock says you can’t serve God and the military. I beg to differ. I’ve been doing both for the past 24 years! #GASen .” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), a former U.S. Army Green Beret, wrote,“

