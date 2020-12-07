The Arizona Supreme Court will hear an election integrity challenge brought forth by Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward.

The state’s high court on Monday agreed to review the challenge following a lower court’s decision to toss the case. The Arizona GOP chairwoman filed an appeal following Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Steven Warner dismissing the case, ruling that the plaintiff “has not proven that the Biden/Harris ticket did not receive the highest number of votes.”

“The Court finds no misconduct, no fraud, and no effect on the outcome of the election,” Warner concluded.

At the time, the Arizona Republican Party responded to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ (D) celebratory tweet about the lower court ruling, telling the official, “See you at the Supreme Court”:

See you at the Supreme Court. https://t.co/DgcTP3vTfz — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 5, 2020

According to the Patch, “a court-ordered sampling of 1,626 duplicated ballots found Trump lost seven votes due to errors in ballot processing in Maricopa County.”

“An Arizona official estimated that the errors could have resulted in 103 votes that should have gone to Trump,” the outlet added.

In a Monday update, Ward affirmed that she filed an appeal, which “will go before the Supreme Court.”

“We’re filing those papers today, so hopefully we’re going to see some more action there because we are asking to look at the 28,000 duplicated ballots that are in Maricopa County alone, as well as all of the digitally adjudicated ballots,” she explained, adding there were “100,000 ballots that could be affected” statewide.

That, she added, is “more than enough to swing this election” as Biden leads Trump by 10,457 votes in the Grand Canyon State:

“I can tell you this: I’m not going to stop,” Ward added. “I know you’re not going to stop until we make sure that every legal vote that was cast is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out, because that’s how you have integrity in elections.”