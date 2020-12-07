President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to ensure that Americans have access to the coronavirus vaccine first, according to a report.

“This is a reaffirmation of the president’s commitment to America first,” an administration official told Breitbart News.

Fox News reporter Brooke Singman first reported Monday that the president will sign the order on Tuesday as the White House hosts a summit on the coronavirus vaccines developed under Operation Warp Speed.

Trump is expected to remind government officials during the summit of the importance of administering the vaccine to Americans before the rest of the world.

“The priority is to make sure we distribute these vaccines to Americans before we start shipping them around the world to get international access,” an official told Fox News.

The Trump administration continues plans to distribute the vaccine as soon as possible after the FDA approves it for emergency use.

Federal officials estimate that up to 20 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed in December.

Frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facilities, and nursing home residents are expected to receive the vaccine first.

The Food and Drug Administration may approve the first vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech as soon as Friday, Fox reported.