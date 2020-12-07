Donald Trump: Rudy Giuliani Doing ‘Very Well’ After Contracting Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was recovering well despite contracting the coronavirus last week.

“Rudy’s doing well. I just spoke to him. He’s doing very well. No temperature,” Trump said. “He actually called me early this morning, it was the first call I got.”

Giuliani wrote on Twitter Sunday night that he was “recovering quickly and keeping up with everything” even as he was in the hospital getting treatment for the virus.

Trump predicted more challenges to the 2020 presidential election Monday, describing it as “rigged” in a conversation with reporters.

“It was a rigged election … it’s a disgrace to our country, it’s like a third world country these ballots pouring in from everywhere,” Trump said.

The president spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon after awarding legendary wrestler Dan Gable a Medal of Freedom.

Trump was asked by reporters if he would continue to try to plead the case for contesting the election, even as electoral college electors are scheduled to meet on December 14.

“I think the case has already been made if you look at the polls,” Trump said and predicted “a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days.”

A recent Gallup poll shows that 83 percent of Republicans don’t believe that former Vice President Joe Biden won the election.