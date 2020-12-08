Report: Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis has coronavirus, according to an Axios report.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan reported “multiple sources” who said that Ellis had tested positive for the virus.

Ellis did not respond to a Breitbart News request for comment.

Ellis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani continue leading the campaign’s legal challenge to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump announced Sunday that Giuliani tested positive for the virus after several days of traveling the country detailing his claims of election fraud. In a statement, the campaign said Giuliani did not experience symptoms or test positive for the virus until more than 48 hours after his trip.

Swan reported anonymous quotes from West Wing officials who were angry Ellis attended a Christmas party at the White House on Friday as a guest of Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro.

They also claimed that Ellis did not wear a mask at the party.

Giuliani stated he was recovering quickly and was keeping up with the campaign’s legal challenge.

“I am doing very well. Full steam ahead!” he wrote on Tuesday morning.