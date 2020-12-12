Nebraska Loosening Coronavirus Restrictions Starting Saturday

Nebraska is loosening coronavirus restrictions in the state beginning Saturday, Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) announced Friday.

While other states, such as New York, clamp down on restrictions, Nebraska is loosening restrictions, moving the state from the “orange” phase to “yellow” due to a decrease in virus hospitalizations.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, protecting Nebraska’s hospitals has been the ‘north star’ guiding our strategic response to the coronavirus,” Ricketts said. “Coronavirus hospitalizations have decreased from where they were three weeks ago.”

“As a result, we’re updating the State’s DHMs in keeping with our pandemic plan. The virus is still present in our communities, and we all need to continue using the tools we have to slow its spread,” he continued, urging Nebraskans to “be mindful of at-risk loved ones when making plans to celebrate the holidays.”

The loosened restrictions allow indoor gatherings to go from 25 percent occupancy to 50 percent. It also recommends masks rather than requiring them “for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barbershops, massage therapists, and body art studios. “

According to a press release, “fan attendance at extracurricular activities—both school and club—is no longer limited to household members of participants.”

The yellow phase is the mid-phase in the Cornhusker State’s five-color system.

Meanwhile, other leaders, such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), are retightening restrictions in regions of their states. On Friday, Cuomo announced the suspension of indoor dining in New York City despite the fact that less than two percent of cases are traced back to such establishments.