White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday that she will soon leave her post after it was revealed that she traveled to her Delaware vacation home on Thanksgiving weekend despite warning Americans against traveling to celebrate the holiday with non-immediate family members.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx tells @newsy that she is willing to help with the #Biden transition but ultimately plans to retire, citing her family's treatment over the past week. pic.twitter.com/yEPy9s0Tf9 — Amber Strong TV (@AmberCStrong) December 22, 2020

A transcript is as follows: