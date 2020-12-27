Charles Hurt: Merry Christmas, Now Go Vote!

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season, as the birth of Jesus Christ reminds us, to count our blessings.

But there is still plenty of evil in this fallen world of greedy, corrupt humans. And since this is generally a political column about the crimes of Washington, there is never a shortage of sin and tyranny about which to write.

Or, as Ronald Reagan famously said: “Give thanks, but complain.”

OK, maybe he did not say that. But that was basically his point, from a political columnist’s point of view. Anyway, I don’t trust any of them and trying to verify anything they say qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment.

This is why President Trump got elected. And it is why I will never run out of gratitude for all he has done.