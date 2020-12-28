Democrat Jon Ossoff Raised Nearly Six Times More in California than Georgia

Georgia Senate Democrat Jon Ossoff raised nearly six times more in California than he did in Georgia, according to a recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) report.

Breitbart News reported Sunday that Ossoff, who hopes to defeat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in January, became the highest-funded candidate in the history of U.S. Senate elections as he raised $106.7 million between October 15 and December 16.

This is also the record for the most raised in two months.

As Ossoff broke fundraising records during this FEC reporting period, it also appears the Georgia Senate Democrat candidate also raised significantly more money in California than the Peach State. Georgia Senate Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock raised more funds in two months in their quest to oust Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. https://t.co/76WByi8k7g — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 28, 2020 Ossoff raised $14,731,746 in California and $2,550,267 in Georgia during the latest period. This amount to Ossoff raising nearly six times more money in a state over two thousand miles from the state he wants to represent in the Senate.

Ossoff raised:

State Total Amount Percent Of Total CA $ 14,731,746 26.43% GA $ 2,550,267 4.57%

Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) said during a campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence in December he is “sick and tired” of “limousine liberals” from California and New York having undue influence in Georgia’s elections. He said:

I am sick and tired of these limousine liberals from California and New York deciding who our next two senators are going to be in the state of Georgia. Ossoff and Warnock couldn’t raise a dime in the state of Georgia. Y’all, this money is coming from California and New York, that is dead wrong! And it turns my stomach and I am tired of it and they tried to do the same thing to my buddy Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. We’re sick of it, go home to California and New York!

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview in December that out-of-state donations flooding into Georgia shows the donations are not “aligned” with Georgians.

“It shows you the money flooding in here is not aligned with Georgia values. This is California and New York liberal money coming into Georgia. We saw that very same thing in Montana,” Daines said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.