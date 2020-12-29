Third Person Charged in Fatal Shooting of Ret. Chicago Firefighter

A 20-year-old suspect is now charged in the December 3, 2020, fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter Dwaine Williams.

WGN9 reports Devin Barron is charged with first degree murder in connection with Williams’ (pictured) death. CBC Chicago says officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Barron in Lansing, Illinois, making him the third of four suspected carjackers involved in the fatal incident.

On December 17, 2020, Breitbart News noted a 15-year-old was arrested and faced charges of first degree murder in connection with Williams’ death.

On December 18, 2020, Breitbart conveyed the news a second suspect, 18-year-old Dwain Johnson, had been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Williams as well.

Williams, aged 65, was shot and killed while trying to prevent his vehicle from being carjacked in broad daylight outside a Let’s Get Poppin’ popcorn store in Chicago on December 3. Williams was shot in the abdomen while trying to fend off the suspects, at least one of whom was armed. At some point during the incident he pulled his own gun but was shot in the abdomen, and the wound proved fatal.

WGN9 notes ret. firefighter Williams “was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago.”

