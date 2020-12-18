Second Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Retired Chicago Firefighter

chicago
Scott Olson/Getty
AWR Hawkins

A second suspect, 18-year-old Dwain Johnson, has been charged in the December 3, 2020, fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.

Breitbart News reported 65-year-old Williams was shot while trying to prevent a group of alleged carjackers from stealing his vehicle. Sadly, the wound proved fatal.

Five days after the shooting, Breitbart News shared that a $34,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of those behind Williams’ death.

On December 17, 2020, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Williams, according to Breitbart News.

WGN9 reported on Friday that a second suspect–the above-mentioned Dwain Johnson–was also arrested and charged “with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking-aggravated firearm, one felony count unlawful use of a possess/carry/conceal weapon and one felony count unlawful use of a machine gun/automatic weapon.”

The Chicago Tribune highlighted that 3,933 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through December 7, 2020. That figure includes fatal and nonfatal victims combined.

In a data set focused solely on fatalities, the Tribune noted there were 727 homicides in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through December 7, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.