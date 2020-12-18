Second Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Retired Chicago Firefighter

A second suspect, 18-year-old Dwain Johnson, has been charged in the December 3, 2020, fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.

Breitbart News reported 65-year-old Williams was shot while trying to prevent a group of alleged carjackers from stealing his vehicle. Sadly, the wound proved fatal.

Five days after the shooting, Breitbart News shared that a $34,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of those behind Williams’ death.

On December 17, 2020, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Williams, according to Breitbart News.

WGN9 reported on Friday that a second suspect–the above-mentioned Dwain Johnson–was also arrested and charged “with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking-aggravated firearm, one felony count unlawful use of a possess/carry/conceal weapon and one felony count unlawful use of a machine gun/automatic weapon.”

The Chicago Tribune highlighted that 3,933 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through December 7, 2020. That figure includes fatal and nonfatal victims combined.

In a data set focused solely on fatalities, the Tribune noted there were 727 homicides in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through December 7, 2020.

