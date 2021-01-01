Lin Wood Claims VP Mike Pence Faces Arrest for Treason, Execution by Firing Squad

Attorney L. Lin Wood, who has made some of the boldest claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, tweeted Friday that Vice President Mike Pence could face arrest and imprisonment for treason, and execution by firing squad.

Wood appeared to be referring to a theory that Pence has the power to block the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President when Congress meets to certify the vote of the Electoral College on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Earlier this week, Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) and others filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Pence to intervene in the Electoral College certification, on the argument that several states followed unconstitutional processes of choosing electors.

In a filing opposing the lawsuit, Pence argued that he does not have that discretion, and that the issue is up to Congress.

Wood tweeted that Republicans shared responsibility for the “theft of the election,” and there would be “arrests for treason.”

(1) For two months we have focused on accusing the Democrats of attempting to steal the 20/20 election for Biden. We focused on the Presidential election. We focused on the obvious. Over time, we have learned that the Democrats were joined by CCP & other foreign countries. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA too (no surprise – military industrial complex). It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power. When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

When a fellow Twitter user questioned his logic, Wood replied:

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Wood seems to believe that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would reverse the results of the Electoral College.

I love this picture posted by @SecPompeo today for a variety of reasons. I note that the portraits on the wall are portraits of President George Washington & President Harry Truman. Connect the dots. pic.twitter.com/jawrTwShXB — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Breitbart News reported last month that Wood has voted for and donated to Democrats in the past.

Wood has made claims of nationwide voter fraud, involving Dominion voting machines and the Chinese Communist Party.

Dominion voting machines were rigged in Antrim County, MI. They were rigged across the nation. Evidence is overwhelming & conclusive.https://t.co/3x0ZxcWnUM — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020

Dominion is tied to CCP. Dominion is tied to Cabala Harris.

Dominion is in every GA county. Connect the dots GA Patriots. pic.twitter.com/HEPjmfU884 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 8, 2020

Wood obtained settlements for former high school student Nichols Sandmann in defamation claims against several media outlets after they falsely portrayed him as having instigated a confrontation with a Native American activist last year.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.