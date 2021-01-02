‘This Is a Dumb Tweet’: Nick Sandmann Challenges Lawyer Lin Wood

Covington High School graduate Nick Sandmann challenged his former lawyer, L. Lin Wood, after he claimed that Vice President Mike Pence could face arrest, imprisonment, and execution for treason.

“I’m sorry but what the hell,” Sandmann wrote on Twitter, sharing Wood’s message:

I’m sorry but what the hell https://t.co/oDBEmA8pwX — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 1, 2021

“If Pence is arrested, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will save the election,” Wood wrote. “Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward and will sing like a bird and confess ALL.”

Wood represented Sandmann in his legal case against the Washington Post and other media outlets, which smeared him for being a racist before getting all of the facts of a well-publicized confrontation with a Native American activist on the National Mall after the March for Life in 2019.

Wood rallied to Sandmann’s defense, suing CNN, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Gannett, Rolling Stone, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News on his behalf. CNN and the Washington Post settled the suits out of court.

When Lin’s supporters criticized Sandmann for turning on Wood, he replied, “Your definition of loyalty is equivalent to being blackmailed to support something that I disagree with. True loyalty involves criticism when necessary.”

Sandmann worked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2020 reelection campaign and is a Transylvania University student.

Sandmann wrote that loyalty to Wood is not “everything,” but “the truth is” everything.

“Truthfully, this is a dumb tweet,” he wrote: